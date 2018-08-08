Live Streaming

Study: Unusual Heat Waves to Become Norm

09 Agustus 2018 01:37 WIB
WORLD NEWS
Many parts of the world are experiencing record heat this summer, with temperatures soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius in places where 35 used to be the high. The largest-ever forest fires are raging in the U.S. western state of California after deadly flames swept along coastal Greece. Some Asian cities also have hit the highest temperatures on record. A new study warns these and other signs of global warming will become more frequent. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.
