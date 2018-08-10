Ruble Plummets Following New US Sanctions

The Russian ruble fell to its lowest level against the dollar in almost two years after the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain. Russia has denied a role using novichok, and Moscow called the measure illegal under international law and announced retaliatory measures of its own. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports that Russians have reacted stoically to the additional sanctions.

