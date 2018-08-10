Live Streaming

Ruble Plummets Following New US Sanctions

11 Agustus 2018 02:28 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
The Russian ruble fell to its lowest level against the dollar in almost two years after the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain. Russia has denied a role using novichok, and Moscow called the measure illegal under international law and announced retaliatory measures of its own. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports that Russians have reacted stoically to the additional sanctions.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT RUSIA
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0217 seconds [52]