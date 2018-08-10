Live Streaming

Tourists, Europeans Find Different Ways to Cope with Heat Wave

11 Agustus 2018
Both tourists and European residents are feeling the heat in what has been an unusually hot summer. But not everyone is unhappy about the temperatures: German winemakers are looking forward to a bumper crop thanks to the heat. But throughout Europe, people are finding ways to cool down, including one Czech zoo that's giving some animals special treats to help them beat the heat. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.
