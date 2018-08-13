At NYC's Enchantments, Magic For Sale

0

Black cats, candles, mysterious ingredients and ancient books. It's not a scene from a scary Hollywood movie, just a few of the items passers-by will see through the shop window of a New York boutique that specializes in witchcraft and magic. Enchantments, has been a fixture for more than 35 years in the traditionally Ukrainian neighborhood in Manhattan's East Village called Little Ukraine. Reporter Olga Loginova takes us inside, where the magic begins.