Abundance of Seahorses in Northeastern Greece Thrills Divers, Scientists

There's an abundance of seahorses in a remote gulf off the coast of northeastern Greece and scientists are not exactly sure why. Although seahorses exist in Greece's seas, scientists say it's unusual to find a stable and continued presence for a protected species ravaged by overfishing throughout the Mediterranean Sea. Local divers are enthralled by the elegant creatures and are going to great lengths to document their presence and advocate for their protection. VOA's Julie Taboh has more.