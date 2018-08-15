British Police Search for Motive In Westminster Crash

British police are investigating several addresses in Birmingham and Nottingham in connection with a suspected terror attack near the Houses of Parliament Tuesday in London. A 29-year-old man was arrested after driving a silver Ford Fiesta into a crowd of pedestrians and bike riders, causing injuries, before he ran into a barrier. The police have not identified the man but said he was a British citizen originating from another country and not a London resident. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.