Live Streaming

Washington DC Reconsiders Cashless Approach

16 Agustus 2018 01:02 WIB
WORLD NEWS
American businesses have long been preparing for a cashless economy as the use of credit and debit cards, instead of cash, become more widespread. But the move towards a cashless economy may have hit a snag in the nation's capital. Some Washington DC council members say the cashless trend has gone too far. And if a new bill, introduced by DC Council member David Grosso, passes -- some cashless businesses could end up paying big fines. Mariia Prus has the story narrated by Joy Wagner.
