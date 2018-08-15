Washington DC Reconsiders Cashless Approach

American businesses have long been preparing for a cashless economy as the use of credit and debit cards, instead of cash, become more widespread. But the move towards a cashless economy may have hit a snag in the nation's capital. Some Washington DC council members say the cashless trend has gone too far. And if a new bill, introduced by DC Council member David Grosso, passes -- some cashless businesses could end up paying big fines. Mariia Prus has the story narrated by Joy Wagner.