US to Continue Supporting Afghanistan Government Peace Efforts

17 Agustus 2018 00:57 WIB
The United States has condemned a recent spate of deadly attacks in Afghanistan. A spokesperson for the State Department said Wednesday that Washington remains a staunch supporter of the Afghanistan government's effort to establish peace. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports military bases and an education center have been the targets of insurgent violence in the past week while the Taliban also tried to take control of a strategic city near Afghanistan's capital.
