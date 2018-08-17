Live Streaming

US to Impose More Sanctions on Turkey Over Detained Pastor

18 Agustus 2018 01:09 WIB
WORLD NEWS
The United States says Turkey faces more U.S. sanctions if it refuses to release an American pastor held on allegations of helping the organizers of the failed 2016 coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The United States says Ankara has no evidence for the allegations and has held the pastor for too long. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the United States is ready to hit Ankara with more sanctions if it does not release the American soon. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
