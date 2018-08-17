Media Outlets Respond to Trump's Attacks
18 Agustus 2018 01:09 WIB
0
The U.S. president has repeatedly termed the media the "enemy of the people." He has called the press "dangerous and sick," and even alleges the media can "cause war." Some American journalistic outlets are declaring they have had enough of the president's rhetoric, which they decry as dangerous. Some are pushing back in an unprecedented and coordinated editorial campaign. VOA White House bureau chief Steve Herman reports.
