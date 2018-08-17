Live Streaming

Media Outlets Respond to Trump's Attacks

18 Agustus 2018 01:09 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
The U.S. president has repeatedly termed the media the "enemy of the people." He has called the press "dangerous and sick," and even alleges the media can "cause war." Some American journalistic outlets are declaring they have had enough of the president's rhetoric, which they decry as dangerous. Some are pushing back in an unprecedented and coordinated editorial campaign. VOA White House bureau chief Steve Herman reports.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT DONALD TRUMP
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0217 seconds [52]