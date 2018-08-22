Maduro's 'Magic Formula'

0

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced what he is calling a "magic formula" of dramatic actions to get his country back on track, as hyperinflation, power outages and hunger are driving millions of people to flee what was once the richest country in South America. Shopkeepers and many ordinary citizens are skeptical, fearing things will get even worse, even as the country suffered a 7.3-magnitude quake late Tuesday. VOA's diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.



