US: Expropriation of Land Without Compensation Would Send South Africa Down Wrong Path

25 Agustus 2018 01:08 WIB
WORLD NEWS
The U.S. State Department says that U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed South Africa's land reform. A spokesperson said Thursday that the president asked Pompeo to investigate reports that the South African government is expropriating land owned by white farmers without compensation. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Pretoria has reacted angrily to Trump's tweet citing "large scale killing of farmers".
