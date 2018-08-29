Live Streaming

US State Department on Cancelled Trip to North Korea: Not The Right Time to Travel

30 Agustus 2018 01:09 WIB
CNN and the Washington Post are reporting that North Korea sent a letter to the United States last week warning that talks on denuclearization are "at stake and may fall apart." According to those reports, harsh rhetoric in the letter prompted President Donald Trump to abruptly cancel a planned trip to Pyongyang by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, just hours before he was set to depart last Friday. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
