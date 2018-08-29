Live Streaming

The Success Story Behind 'John's Crazy Socks'

30 Agustus 2018 01:14 WIB
WORLD NEWS
John Cronin has never been one to let disability hold him back. The 22-year-old from Long Island, N.Y., was born with Down syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays. Motivated by his family’s love and encouragement, Cronin teamed up with his father 18 months ago to open a business. But not just any business. John's Crazy Socks sells, you guessed it, socks.  And as Faiza Elmasry reports, it's a business worth $4 million.
