Kevin Feige: David O Selznick Award Recepient

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be honored by the Producers Guild of America, which will present him with its 2019 David O. Selznick Achievement Award recognizing the producer’s body of work in motion pictures. Feige will receive the award at the 30th annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.