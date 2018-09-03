Live Streaming

Can Hate, Prejudice Be Unlearned?

04 September 2018 00:59 WIB
WORLD NEWS
In today's polarized political climate, when divisions and mistrust toward people of other races, beliefs and sexual orientation have become a rallying cry, how do we teach young people to become more tolerant?  That's a topic the "No Place for Hate" initiative is trying to tackle, starting with the belief that hate and prejudice can be unlearned. VOA's Helena Djordjevic went to one elementary school in Rockville, a Maryland suburb of Washington, to find out more.
