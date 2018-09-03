Internship Aims to Create More Diversity in Hollywood Behind the Scenes
04 September 2018 01:02 WIB
The film industry organization that presents the Academy Awards is also developing young talent through a program called Academy Gold — an internship and mentoring program for students and young professionals from communities currently underrepresented in Hollywood. Some of the participants are either immigrants or children of immigrants who are trying to create an unorthodox career path for themselves. VOA's Elizabeth Lee reports from Los Angeles.