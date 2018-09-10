Live Streaming

Restored WTC Subway Station Symbolizes New York's Resilience

11 September 2018 00:55 WIB
A New York City subway station which was destroyed during the (9/11) terrorist attack on the World Trade Center re-opened Saturday after 17 years. New York City has spent $181.8 million to reconstruct the Cortlandt Street subway station under the World Trade Center. The ceiling had to be completely rebuilt after parts of the World Trade Center fell through it and large portions of the rail on either side of the station also had to be replaced. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

 
