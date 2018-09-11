Pentagon Memorial Stands Tribute 17 Years After Terror Attack

Seventeen years ago, the U.S. Department of Defense came under attack. American Airlines Flight 77 was high-jacked and crashed into the Pentagon, killing all passengers onboard the plane and 125 people working in the building. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb spoke with one man forever impacted by the attack. She brings us his story, in his own words, and takes us to the 9-11 Pentagon Memorial, built to honor those lost that fateful day that changed our world.