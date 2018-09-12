Trump Brings Up Impeachment to Shore Up Base
13 September 2018 01:04 WIB
0
A new ABCNews Washington Post poll indicates almost half the country wants Congress to begin impeachment proceedings on U.S. President Donald Trump, yet Democrats are reluctant to even mention the word. Meanwhile, Trump and congressional Republicans are using the threat of impeachment to motivate their base for the mid-term elections. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
