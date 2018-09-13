Live Streaming

Trump and Obama Face Off in Midterm Battle

14 September 2018 01:17 WIB
WORLD NEWS
Former President Barack Obama has re-entered the U.S. political scene, hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Democrats hoping to wrest control of Congress away from Republicans in November's midterm elections. Obama now finds himself in a proxy battle with the man who succeeded him, President Donald Trump, as they both seek to energize their respective parties. VOA National Correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
