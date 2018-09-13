Panning for Gold in The Streets of Karachi

You may have heard the common Western expression, "Streets lined with gold." It's often used to describe a heavenly place or areas brimming with wealth and luxury. But there is one street in Karachi, Pakistan, where the phrase is literally true. In fact, an entire industry has sprung from the ground in a busy commercial hub in the city where workers busy themselves extracting gold from dirt. VOA's Saleem Khan visited the "street of gold" and filed this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.