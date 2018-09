Tourists Flocking to Turkey as Turkish Lira Drops

Despite Turkey's economic woes that include a sharp drop in the country's currency, the Turkish Lira, its tourism industry appears to be booming. New data from Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism shows more than 21 million tourists visited Turkey in the first seven months of 2018. VOA's Tan Cetin went to Istanbul to find out why. Alp Esmer narrates.