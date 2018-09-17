'Waffle House' Becomes Barometer in Storms
18 September 2018 01:04 WIB
0
Most towns in the southern United States have at least one Waffle House restaurant. During big storms, the breakfast chain is often the only business that stays open, serving as a sort of disaster metric. VOA talked with customers and employees at a Waffle House in Goldsboro, North Carolina, in the midst of Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm, which is hitting the East Coast.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT TOPAN
MORE
-
06 September 2018 08:42
0
-
06 September 2018 08:39
0
-
05 September 2018 00:47
0