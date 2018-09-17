Live Streaming

'Waffle House' Becomes Barometer in Storms

18 September 2018 01:04 WIB
Most towns in the southern United States have at least one Waffle House restaurant. During big storms, the breakfast chain is often the only business that stays open, serving as a sort of disaster metric. VOA talked with customers and employees at a Waffle House in Goldsboro, North Carolina, in the midst of Hurricane Florence, now a tropical storm, which is hitting the East Coast.
