Trump Planning Another Summit With North Korean Leader

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "quite soon." Earlier on Monday, at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed a question from a reporter who suggested conditions were not yet right for such a high-level meeting, countering that such a meeting would in fact have enormous value. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from the US State Department in Washington.