Realizing Indonesia's Economic Potential
08 Oktober 2018 11:13 WIB
0
Indonesia indeed has so many economic potentials that needs to be relize in order to create sustainable growth. IMF Mission Chief for Indonesia Luis Breuer has shared with Kartika Oktaviana erlier about Indonesia's economic potentials and the kind of policy reforms that needs to be done in order to maximaze these potentials.
