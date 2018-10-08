Live Streaming

Realizing Indonesia's Economic Potential

08 Oktober 2018 11:13 WIB
0
SPECIAL EVENT
Embed
Indonesia indeed has so many economic potentials that needs to be relize in order to create sustainable growth. IMF Mission Chief for Indonesia Luis Breuer has shared with Kartika Oktaviana erlier about Indonesia's economic potentials and the kind of policy reforms that needs to be done in order to maximaze these potentials. 
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT EKONOMI INDONESIA
MORE
VIDEO SPECIAL EVENT LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0217 seconds [51]