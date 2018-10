City Planners Prepare for Future with 3D Map

0

Imagine seeing an incredibly detailed map of your home city in three dimensions, with every citizen carrying a cell phone showing up as a dot on that map. Well, you can't because there are security issues galore when it comes to tracking people online. But you should know it's possible, at least in Singapore, where city planners are considering how the technology may help improve life. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.