Live Streaming

Pompeo Returns from Tense Visit to China

10 Oktober 2018 01:54 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has finished up his visit to Asia with an unusually blunt exchange of views in China, with both sides accusing the others of escalating tensions and harming bilateral ties. The Beijing visit contrasts with Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang, which both sides praised as productive and successful, and with his visits to U.S. allies South Korea and Japan. VOA’s Cindy Saine has more from Washington.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT AS-TIONGKOK
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0152 seconds [52]