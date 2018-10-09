Pompeo Returns from Tense Visit to China

0

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has finished up his visit to Asia with an unusually blunt exchange of views in China, with both sides accusing the others of escalating tensions and harming bilateral ties. The Beijing visit contrasts with Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang, which both sides praised as productive and successful, and with his visits to U.S. allies South Korea and Japan. VOA’s Cindy Saine has more from Washington.