Trump Lost Conventional Foreign Policy Voice

11 Oktober 2018 01:37 WIB
WORLD NEWS
A dramatic and unexpected resignation by the U-S- ambassador to the United Nations. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday she is stepping down at the end of the year. It's the latest high-profile departure for the Trump administration. But it's not clear what effect, if any, Haley's departure will have on U.S. foreign policy, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports.
