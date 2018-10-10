Trump Lost Conventional Foreign Policy Voice

0

A dramatic and unexpected resignation by the U-S- ambassador to the United Nations. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday she is stepping down at the end of the year. It's the latest high-profile departure for the Trump administration. But it's not clear what effect, if any, Haley's departure will have on U.S. foreign policy, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports.