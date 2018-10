Robotic Farm Promises Cheap Local Produce

The U.S. farm-to-table trend is definitely one of the latest. Americans are hungry for fresh, organic produce in their homes, and in many cases they are willing to pay more for it. But in an urban setting, residents don't have a farm next door. The company Iron Ox is looking to change that, with the help of robust robotics. VOA's Kevin Enochs has the story.