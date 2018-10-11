Live Streaming

Trump, Erdogan Urged To Demand Saudi Arabia Account For Journalist's Disappearance

12 Oktober 2018 01:33 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are under pressure to get Saudi Arabia to explain the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul Oct. 2. Turkish investigators concluded Khashoggi is dead. The Saudi government is suspected of kidnapping or assassinating him for his criticism of the royal dynasty. But Saudi officials deny any involvement in his disappearance. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT DONALD TRUMP
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0202 seconds [54]