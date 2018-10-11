Trump, Erdogan Urged To Demand Saudi Arabia Account For Journalist's Disappearance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are under pressure to get Saudi Arabia to explain the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen entering the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul Oct. 2. Turkish investigators concluded Khashoggi is dead. The Saudi government is suspected of kidnapping or assassinating him for his criticism of the royal dynasty. But Saudi officials deny any involvement in his disappearance. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.