US-Russian Space Crew Makes Emergency Landing

A U.S. astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut made an emergency return to Earth shortly after launching Thursday on what was supposed to be a mission to the International Space Station. Rescuers reached American Nick Hague and Russian Alexei Ovchinin after their emergency landing in Kazakhstan. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb recently sat down with Hague to talk about his future in space, a future now up in the air after his unexpected fall to Earth.