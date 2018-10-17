Afghan Conundrum: A Rich Parliament for a Poor People

Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan are three years late, but they are finally here. Candidates are spending tens of thousands of dollars on banners, ads, and election rallies. In a country where per capita income is only a few hundred dollars per year, many question whether the rich politicians understand, or care, about the problems of their poor constituents. VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem talked to people in Kabul and filed this report.