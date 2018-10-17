Live Streaming

Afghan Conundrum: A Rich Parliament for a Poor People

18 Oktober 2018 01:10 WIB
WORLD NEWS
Parliamentary elections in Afghanistan are three years late, but they are finally here. Candidates are spending tens of thousands of dollars on banners, ads, and election rallies. In a country where per capita income is only a few hundred dollars per year, many question whether the rich politicians understand, or care, about the problems of their poor constituents. VOA's Ayesha Tanzeem talked to people in Kabul and filed this report.
