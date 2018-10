Russian Officials: Crimea School Shooting Was 'Mass Murder,' Not Terrorism

Russian officials say Wednesday's attack on a school in Crimea in which at least 19 students were killed was not a terrorist attack, but a case of mass murder. They say video footage captured by a closed-caption camera shows a former student armed with a rifle enter the technical college in the Black Sea city of Kerch. Zlatica Hoke reports the suspect in the school shooting also was killed.