Pressure Mounts on Trump to Confront Saudis on Khashoggi

The Trump administration is under increased pressure to obtain Saudi Arabia's explanation of the disappearance of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey two weeks ago. Turkish investigators say they have evidence the journalist was killed at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi officials deny that but have yet to explain Khashoggi's disappearance. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, U.S. President Donald Trump has come under criticism for what is seen as a tepid response to the incident.