Live Streaming

Pressure Mounts on Trump to Confront Saudis on Khashoggi

20 Oktober 2018 00:52 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
The Trump administration is under increased pressure to obtain Saudi Arabia's explanation of the disappearance of Saudi-born journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey two weeks ago. Turkish investigators say they have evidence the journalist was killed at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi officials deny that but have yet to explain Khashoggi's disappearance. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, U.S. President Donald Trump has come under criticism for what is seen as a tepid response to the incident.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT KEKERASAN TERHADAP WARTAWAN
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0181 seconds [51]