Live Streaming

Migrant Caravan Shrinks After Trump's Warning

23 Oktober 2018 01:19 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
Thousands of migrants, mostly from Honduras, have amassed at Guatemala's border with Mexico seeking passage through its territory on their way to the United States. But many have returned to Honduras after facing hardship on the way, or running into obstacles on the Mexican border. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico of repercussions if they do not stop the caravan. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports some migrants are determined to reach the United States at any cost.
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.0345 seconds [52]