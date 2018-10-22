Migrant Caravan Shrinks After Trump's Warning

0

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Honduras, have amassed at Guatemala's border with Mexico seeking passage through its territory on their way to the United States. But many have returned to Honduras after facing hardship on the way, or running into obstacles on the Mexican border. U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico of repercussions if they do not stop the caravan. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports some migrants are determined to reach the United States at any cost.