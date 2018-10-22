Pakistani Women Carpenters Prove They Can Build as Well as Men

Carpentry is traditionally considered a man’s job in Pakistan, but a few brave women are changing that mindset, from carving unique wooden utensils to building an entire house. VOA spoke to several women who wanted to hammer home the point that not only are women integral to their community and the economy, they can also build things as well as men. This report, produced in the remote Hunza Valley in Northern Pakistan by VOA's Urdu Service, tells their story. It is narrated by Bezhan Hamdard.