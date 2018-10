U.S Identifies Some Saudis Responsible for Khashoggi’s Death, Revokes Visas

0

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States has already identified some of the Saudis suspected of involvement in the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and is revoking their visas and exploring additional measures. VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.