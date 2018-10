World's First 108 Key Piano

0

One of Australia's last remaining piano-maker has just created an instrument the likes of which the world has never seen. Most grand pianos have 88 keys but Wayne Stuart's family-run business in Tumut, southern New South Wales, has built the first known piano with an impressive 108 keys. Mr. Stuart has been handcrafting pianos for 40 years but this is by far his most ambitious creation.