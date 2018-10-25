Live Streaming

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has described the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi as a "heinous" crime in his first public comments since the journalist's disappearance from the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Saudi Arabia recently admitted that Khashoggi was killed Oct. 2 in its Istanbul consulate. Eighteen people were arrested in the case, including an official close to the crown prince, who spoke about the case for the first time Wednesday. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.
