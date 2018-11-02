Live Streaming

Trading Plastic Trash for Free Transportation

03 November 2018 01:31 WIB
It was reported recently that microplastics, both in the ocean and in the plastic all around us, is finding its way into the human body. But the convenience and affordability of plastic means that, for now, the best we can hope to deal with this problem is to improve recycling efforts. Indonesia's second largest city is trying to do just that by offering free rides on the city's bus system in return for plastic trash. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.
