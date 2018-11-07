Live Streaming

Democrats Win Back House in Midterm Elections

08 November 2018 00:49 WIB
WORLD NEWS
The balance of power shifted in Washington Tuesday as opposition Democrats won back control of the U.S. House of Representatives, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. But Republicans expanded their majority control of the Senate, bolstering the president and setting the stage for more confrontational politics in the year ahead. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a wrap up of the election results from Washington.
