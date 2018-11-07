Live Streaming

New Ways to Feed Fish

08 November 2018 01:02 WIB
0
WORLD NEWS
Embed
Aquaculture is the world's fastest growing food industry and now accounts for more than 50 percent of the total global seafood supply, according to the World Economic Forum. But farming fish requires food for those fish, and currently, it relies on a lot of ingredients that could be feeding people, including soybean, corn, rice and wheat. Faith Lapidus reports on some new sustainable ideas about feeding farmed fish, from Norway.
VIDEO TOPIK TERKAIT INDUSTRI ROKOK
MORE
VIDEO WORLD NEWS LAINNYA
More
MORE
VIDEO LAINNYA
WATCH MORE
MORE
CONTACT US

PT Media Televisi Indonesia - Jl. Pilar Mas Raya Kav. A-D Kedoya - Kebon Jeruk

redaksi.online@metrotvnews.com       redaksi@metrotvnews.com

ADVERTISE WITH US

021 - 58300077 ext 11022

sales.online[at]metrotvnews.com

021 - 5814825

KRITIK DAN SARAN

kritiksaran@metrotvnews.com

Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018. All Rights Reserved | play/ rendering in 0.1633 seconds [51]