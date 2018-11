Food Researchers Try to Meet a Growing Need for Plant Based Diets

0

Around the world plant based diets are on the rise. Statistics from the research firm Global Data say that six percent of Americans now identify as Vegan. That's not a huge number but it's jumped from one percent in the last couples years, and continues to go up and up. So it's no surprise one California food company is working to meet the growing demand. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.