Officials Identify Suspect in Bar Shooting

10 November 2018 01:22 WIB
WORLD NEWS
Officials in California have identified the gunman who went on a shooting spree at a bar Wednesday night as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Ian David Long, 28, is believed to have killed himself after fatally shooting 12 people and injuring more than 20 others at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, in California's Ventura County. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports the suspect has had minor run-ins with law in the past and could have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.
