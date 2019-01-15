Live Streaming

Trump Denies Questions of Russian Influence

16 Januari 2019 01:13 WIB
WORLD NEWS
President Donald Trump has declared he has "never worked for Russia," days after news reports suggested he might be beholden to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump's denial to reporters on Monday was in response to a New York Times article published late Friday that the FBI had opened a counter-intelligence investigation into whether he was acting as a Russian agent when he fired James Comey as FBI director in May 2017. VOA's Brian Padden reports.
