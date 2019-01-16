Live Streaming

British PM Suffers Historic Defeat as Crisis Deepens

17 Januari 2019
Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May faces a confidence vote Wednesday after suffering a historic defeat in parliament Tuesday when British lawmakers resoundingly rejected the deal she struck with Brussels for leaving the European Union later this year. Many in her own party voted against the deal but Prime Minister May is vowing to carry on. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Europe has warned the risks of Britain crashing out with no deal have increased.
