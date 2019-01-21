Pope Rolls Out Prayer App for Youth

0

Pope Francis introduced a digital application that enables the faithful to pray with him, swiping a tablet on Sunday, January 20, to showcase the "click to pray" app ahead of the World Youth Day 2019, which takes place in Panama January 22-27. The Vatican has launched the new multiplatform service on its website clicktopray.org that it says will enable the faithful to "accompany the pope in a mission of compassion for the world." VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.