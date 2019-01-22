Despite Volatility in Retail Stocks, US Officials Predict Continued Growth

0

Despite the U.S. stock market recovery, Macy's and American Airlines' revised revenue forecasts for 2018 have sent their stock prices spiraling. Other retail stocks fell, too, including J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and Kohl's. The reports come amid news of another iconic department store, Sears, fighting for survival. But U.S. trade and financial officials say the U.S. economy is on solid ground and will continue to grow for years to come. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.