Designers Volunteer to Dress Rexha for Grammy

Los Angeles-based designer Michael Costello had a reassuring message for his old friend, Bebe Rexha. Rexha recenty took to Instagram to tell fans she's been having a hard time finding designers to dress her for the Grammys, because according to them, she's too big. Now, although Costello said he was sad that Rexha didn't call him first, he understood the first-time Grammy nominee's frustration.